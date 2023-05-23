Great White sharks near Carolina coast ahead of Memorial Day weekend

A 1,400-pound great white pinged off the South Carolina coast near Myrtle Beach Monday night, researchers said.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Several great white sharks were recorded off the North and South Carolina coasts ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Crystal, a 460-pound, 10-foot great white, pinged near the Outer Banks on Monday at 10:25 a.m.

Anne Bonny, a 425-pound great white, last pinged off the North Carolina coast near the Outer Banks' Ocracoke Island on May 18 around 11 p.m.

She's 9 feet and 3 inches long and was first tagged in April.

Penny and Ocracoke are two other great whites that recently pinged near Ocracoke Island on May 15.

Breton, a 1,437-pound great white, pinged off of the South Carolina coast near Myrtle Beach on Monday around 7:30 p.m. He's 13 feet and 3 inches long and was first tagged in September 2020.

