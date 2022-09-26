'It never gets easy' | Iredell County Animal Shelter workers share the stress they feel daily but why they keep coming back

When volunteers first come to Iredell County Animal Services, the volunteer coordinator takes them into the euthanasia room. "I want them to know that it's real."

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The people who work at Iredell County Animal Services do it for their passion and love for the animals there that are trying to find their forever homes.

Unfortunately, when those same workers realize some of those pets won't find a family, they go through intense pain and anguish.

"This is probably the greatest group of people I've ever worked with," one shelter worker said. "And they're all feeling it. We're just tired. Everybody's tired. And we need the community's help."

For years, Iredell County Animal Services has had an influx of animals at the shelter. They're faced with the option to fight to get those animals adopted or to humanely euthanize the healthy, adult animals.

"There's no end in sight here," another shelter worker admitted. "This has been going on for years and years and years, so based on that, it just kind of wears on you."

But about a week ago, when that influx became too much, the shelter asked the community to come together to adopt as many as they could. And the community stepped up. But now, they're taking in a lot of dogs again, which means the shelter will be full again.

"We go out every day, [and] we see these animals on chains; we see them being neglected," a shelter worker shared. "You have to keep on pushing. You know that there's more out there that need you. That's what brings us back every day is knowing that there's another dog out there that needs us."

"It never gets easy," a shelter worker admitted.

To volunteer with or donate to Iredell County Animal Services or to adopt a new furry family member, visit the website.