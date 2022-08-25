Lincoln County shelter hopes to find homes for 50 animals this weekend

Lincoln County Animal Services hopes to find forever homes for 50 animals over three days as part of the annual Clear the Shelters campaign.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincoln County Animal Services' annual Clear the Shelters campaign will begin Friday, Aug. 26.

This is a national campaign with NBC to help animal shelters nationwide lower their numbers to make room for more rescues. Lincoln County Animal Services is just one of many shelters in the Charlotte area that will be participating this weekend. Officials said they hope to adopt out 50 animals into their forever homes.

The three-day event begins Friday in Lincoln County, with the goal of adopting 30 dogs and 20 cats. Like many shelters in the Carolinas, population control is a big problem at Lincoln County Animal Services. The shelter is seeing a high number of large dog breeds and there are a few reasons that they're struggling to find homes.

"There are combining factors for a lot of people," program supervisor Tyler Moore said. "Landlord restrictions, some people lost their job and surrender because they can't afford food."

The hope this weekend is to get families interacting with the animals, big and small. Moore said the shelter will allow families to interact with dogs at the shelter to help find the perfect match.

If you're unable to adopt a pet, Lincoln County Animal Services is always in need of support, through donations and volunteering.

"The biggest need is getting support from our community," Moore said. "Whether you want to volunteer or foster or work at our local PetSmart cleaning cages."

Donations made to Lincoln County Animal Services are put to good use, too. For example, one little kitten came into the shelter weighing just 10 ounces. After being in a foster home, Miss Gracie is now ready to be adopted at 14 weeks old. Donations and fostering made her journey possible.

Lincoln County Animal Services will be hosting its Clear the Shelters event at their main facility and at the PetSmart in Lincolnton.