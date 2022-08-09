Want to name a brand new K-9? Union County deputies need your help

This 11-week-old German Shepherd was recently hired at the Union County Sheriff's Office and is ready for duty.

Example video title will go here for this video

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Calling all dog lovers!

"Puppy Doe" is an 11-week-old German Shepard puppy that was donated to the Union County Sheriff's Office and will soon begin K-9 training.

The only thing this daring dog needs (besides head pats) is a name and the Union County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help.

Sheriff Eddie Cathey thinks it's important you all know some very crucial things about his character before submitting your name suggestions.

The pup loves long walks in the park, unlawfully rolling around in the grass after being told no, and occasionally destroying a tennis ball.

The sheriff warns he is very prone to "lick people without asking or providing prior notice."

UCSO Requests Public Assistance in Naming New K-9 The Union County Sheriff’s Office is proud to welcome our agency’s... Posted by Union County Sheriff's Office, Monroe, NC on Tuesday, August 9, 2022

If toys are thrown, you better throw them overhand. The police pup will not tolerate any underhanded throwing nonsense.

Lastly, he comes from a long line of service dogs. His mother was an explosives detection K-9.

If you think you have the perfect name for this K-9, submit it to the Union County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. The post to comment your suggestions is titled "USCO Requests Public Assistance in Naming New K-9".

The period to submit potential names will end at 8 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12. Afterwards, the five most popular names will be put up for a community vote.

The name suggestions should be kept clean and family-friendly.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts