Wallaby spotted hopping around Gastonia

The city of Gastonia was surprised when neighbors spotted what looked like a kangaroo or wallaby hopping around their neighborhood.

GASTONIA, N.C. — A wallaby was spotted hopping around a Gastonia neighborhood Monday, causing quite the stir on social media.

The animal was seen in the Lineberger Park neighborhood Monday afternoon. Neighbors said they're used to seeing other kinds of wildlife, but this was probably the first Australian marsupial that's been on the loose in Gaston County.

"It's not every day you step out your front door and see a wallaby hopping around," TJ Sutton told WCNC Charlotte. "My neighbor across the street called me and sent me a picture of it. Me and my little boy walked out and saw it, and it's a sight to see in Gastonia. It's pretty neat."

Sutton said he was then worried about the wallaby's safety, should it hop into a yard with dogs. Fortunately, Gaston County officials were called to the area and rescued the wallaby without further incident.

Sutton said he hopes whoever owns the animal is taking care of it and will be more careful in the future.

"You always hope that people are taking good care of it," he said. "Being in the city, there's not a whole lot of land around here."

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement for further details about the incident.

