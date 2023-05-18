'Caught me off guard': Black lawmaker responds to white colleague's insensitive question

Rep. Jeff McNeely, an Iredell County Republican, asked Rep. Abe Jones if he'd have been able to attend Harvard if he wasn't an athlete or a minority.

Example video title will go here for this video

RALEIGH, N.C. — An Iredell County lawmaker apologized after he asked a Black colleague if he would have been able to attend Harvard University because he was an athlete or a minority.

The tense exchange happened on the North Carolina House floor during a debate over expanding private school vouchers.

"I understand you went into the public school and you went to Harvard and Harvard Law," Rep. Jeff McNeely said to Rep. Abe Jones. "And the question, I guess, is would you have been able to maybe achieve this if you were not an athlete or a minority or any of these things?"

Jones responded to McNeely's comments by defending his academic record at Harvard.

"When I graduated from Harvard I was in rank two, so I earned my place and I did well," Jones said.

The comment, which Jones said was out of line, led to several Republicans approaching him to apologize. McNeely eventually did the same.

"I want to deeply apologize to Rep. Jones and to this entire body," McNeely said to the House. "I respect Rep. Jones. I think he's a great legislator. I think he's a great man. What I tried to ask or say did not come out right. That happens a lot, and I apologize. I look forward to talking with Rep. Jones as soon as session is over to express my deep, deep sincere apology and I hope he accepts it."

Jones issued a statement saying he accepted McNeely's apology but says the "thinly-veiled racism" of the entire encounter is inexcusable.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts