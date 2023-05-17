Multiple arrests made in alleged dog fighting ring in Iredell County

According to the sheriff's office, an anonymous caller alerted them of a possible dog fighting event that was happening on Sena Lane east of Statesville.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff's Office has arrested 13 people in connection with an alleged dog fighting ring.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found over 20 vehicles parked in the field. As they approached the vehicles, deputies said multiple people ran away while others attempted to drive away.

With the assistance of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol deputies were able to contain all of the vehicles.

Based on the investigation, it was determined that the actual fight was about to take place as the deputies arrived.

The following people have been arrested in connection with the alleged dog-fighting ring:

James Faron Morrison, 56 Years Old

Phillip Alexander Stevenson, 36 Years Old

Curtis Alexander Bowers Jr., 39 Years Old

Sean Lennell Burton, 51 Years Old

Maurice Moore, 51 Years Old

Maurice Leon Washington, 22 Years Old

Tomocka Gladden, 51 Years Old

Maurice Kentrell Nance, 31 Years Old

Johnathan Marquis Baxter, 35 Years Old

Keith Deshawn Robinson, 30 Years Old

Jashari Malik Billups, 26 Years Old

Thomas Duane Bennett, 46 Years Old

This investigation is ongoing by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office along with Iredell County Animal Services, and further charges may follow.

