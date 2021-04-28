The Batch House will open a new location later this year, less than one year after its old location was destroyed by a flood.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Months after flood waters destroyed The Batch House in November 2020, the Charlotte bakery is getting a new home.

The beloved bakery has leased space at Station West, a retail development located at 901 & 919 Berryhill Road northwest of uptown Charlotte.

Owner Cristina Rojas-Agurcia, who is known to her customers as “The Batchmaker,” was forced to relocate from her former West Charlotte bakery last year. The devasting flood came just months after earning the titles of Charlotte’s Best Bakery and Best Cookie by Charlotte Magazine.

The original Batch House was not only known for its baked goods but as a place where customers felt as if they were visiting their closest friends or family’s house. The bakery was decorated with vintage furniture and included a slight nod to The Golden Girls, Rojas-Agurcia’s favorite show, all of which she plans to recreate for The Batch House 2.0.

The new space is currently under construction and eyeing an end of summer completion.

The Batch House will have a pop-up Mother’s Day event at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 8th, where the bakery will offer its award-winning pastries to those who have been eagerly awaiting its return.