Black Restaurant Week returns to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This week is your chance to dish out at the best eats Black businesses in the city have to offer.

During Charlotte’s Black Restaurant Week, guests can grab deals at some of their favorite Black-owned eateries and discover some new ones as well.

Black Business Owners of Charlotte a non-profit organization will host the week-long food fest. BBOC Founder and Executive Director Cathay Dawkins explained the impact of COVID-19 made it difficult to get restaurants to sign up.

"It's not a wide selection like we normally have due to restaurants being low in staff. Dawkins explained. "That's the biggest concern, and they can't afford to provide discounts. We didn't charge anything we did ask if they want to they can donate, you know, but it was not mandated. And so, even with us being waiving, it still was hard getting restaurants on a business that you know how much they're suffering, and any help from the community from donating from going to the restaurants would be appreciated."

Dawkins said despite many of Charlotte's Black-owned restaurants not being on the list, he encourages patrons to go try them anyway.

"We want you to patronize everyone, and even though they may not provide you a discount or they may not be on the list, still go," Dawkins said. "Plan your lunch plan your dinner, plan breakfast, you know find Black-owned business restaurants in your area and be intentional about going."

From now until Oct. 31, you have a chance to indulge in the following participating restaurants:

Cuzzo's Cuisine

Roy's Kitchen & Bar

Brad's Coffee Bar

Derita Dairy Bar & Grill

Mr. Seafood Charlotte

Hip Hop Smoothies

B.W. Sweets Bakery

Mr. 3's Crabpot Seafood (Charlotte)

Mr. 3's Crabpot Bar & Grill (Gastonia)