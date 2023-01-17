Carolina-born Bojangles and Appalachian Mountain Brewery launch 'Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea'

Two iconic North Carolina companies teamed up for this sweet announcement in 2023.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bojangles and Appalachian Mountain Brewery teamed up to create Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea.

Bojangles, founded in Charlotte in 1977, has over 800 restaurants across 15 states famous for their Southern menu and loads of fixins'.

AMB opened its first taproom in 2013 in Boone, North Carolina. This made it the first brewery to produce award-winning high-quality beers and ciders in the town of Boone.

Chief Brand and Marketing Officer for Bojangles Jackie Woodward said AMB reached out to Bojangles to express its love for the restaurant and hopes to collaborate over a year and a half ago. Since then, the companies worked to perfect the Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea.

“Bojangles sweet tea is a staple across the South and has earned its ‘legendary’ title," AMB Founder and Brewmaster Nathan Kelischek told WCNC Charlotte. "AMB has always been dedicated to making the highest quality craft beer and cider, and the same can be said for this authentic Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea. We are excited to continue to share our craft in innovative, new ways.”

Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea is expected to hit the shelves in late March 2023 in the form of 12-pack, 12-ounce cans, and individual 16-ounce cans.

The tea will not be sold at Bojangles restaurants and will only be sold at participating retailers in North Carolina and South Carolina:

Circle K

QT.

Sheetz

Spinx

Harris Teeter

Lowes

Walmart

Food Lion

Other independent stores

