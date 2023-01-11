Charlotte restaurant group offering a 3-course fixed menu amid economic turmoil

The menu is formatted as a 3-course menu with a fixed, value-driven price.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 5th Street Group announced its launching of a companywide promotion, ‘Economy Gastronomy.’

The menu is formatted as a 3-course menu with a fixed, value-driven price. Chef Jamie, with 5th Street Group, said he hopes this new concept will make their restaurants more accessible to the community.

"We've been noticing a trend in the economy," Chef Jamie said. "Everyone's talking about a recession so in advance of that we're trying to make our concepts more accessible."

Chef Jamie said he's hopeful this will bring in people who don't normally dine at their restaurants.

"It allows our guests that don't normally visit our restaurants an opportunity to check it out and have a full experience without having to worry about the super high price tag attached to it," he said.

Chef Jamie said he has already seen a lot of positive feedback from the community.

"We launched this about a week ago and it's been an amazing turnout," Chef Jamie exclaimed. "People have really been embracing the prix fixe menu."

