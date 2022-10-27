Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church to host 91st annual barbecue

The nine-decade tradition is a mainstay of longtime traditions, with displays of volunteerism and community partnerships.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mallard Creek Barbecue, one of Charlotte's longest-running traditions dating back over 90 years, returns Thursday to serve to Queen City.

It all started in 1929, when Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church was building Sunday school rooms. When the nation fell into the Great Depression, they couldn't afford to pay the contractor, so church leaders hosted a barbecue to raise money. More than 90 years later, the Mallard Creek Barbecue is a Charlotte staple that's become a pulpit for local politicians, too.

While this year's gathering is drive-thru and carryout only, it's traditionally been a sit-down meal that gives candidates an opportunity to talk to voters on a more personal basis. The event always runs the fourth Thursday in October, just a few weeks away from Election Day, giving voters a side of politics with their pulled pork.

This year, serving starts at 10 a.m. on Oct. 27 and continues until everything is sold out. There will be four drive-thru and takeout lines in operation and multiple walk-up carryout lines. No dine-in will be available.

Church staff and volunteers dedicated one week to preparing for the event, cooking 7,500 pounds of pork barbecue, 1,450 gallons of Brunswick stew and shredding one ton of coleslaw.

The event will be held at the Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church Community House, 11400 Mallard Creek Road, Charlotte, NC 28262 off of West Mallard Creek Church Road. For more information, visit www.mallardcreekbbq.com or call 704-547-0038.

