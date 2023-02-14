Yelp released a list of the most romantic restaurant by state. Here's what made the cut for the Carolinas

Yelp released a list of the most romantic restaurant by state, and the top spot in North Carolina is in the Queen City.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It might be too late to make a reservation for Valentine's Day, but it's never too early to plan another date night. If you're looking for a romantic spot for a date, look no further.

Yelp released a list of the most romantic restaurant by state, and the top spot in North Carolina is in the Queen City: The Cellar at Duckworth's.

Located at 330 N Tryon Street in Uptown Charlotte, The Cellar at Duckworth offers a chef-driven menu centered around items from local farms and hand-crafted cocktails that put a twist on the classics.

The restaurant's location impacts its ambiance -- originally built in 1912, the exposed brick walls and ceiling joists add to the restaurant's prohibition-era approach.

For those in South Carolina, Yelp named Circa 1886 Restaurant in Charleston as the top spot for a romantic meal.

Circa 1886 can be found in downtown Charleston in the historic Westworth Mansion's original carriage house. The restaurant's chef aims to pair Lowcountry classics with innovative approaches.