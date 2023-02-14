x
Yelp released a list of the most romantic restaurant by state. Here's what made the cut for the Carolinas

Yelp released a list of the most romantic restaurant by state, and the top spot in North Carolina is in the Queen City.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It might be too late to make a reservation for Valentine's Day, but it's never too early to plan another date night. If you're looking for a romantic spot for a date, look no further. 

Yelp released a list of the most romantic restaurant by state, and the top spot in North Carolina is in the Queen City: The Cellar at Duckworth's.

Located at 330 N Tryon Street in Uptown Charlotte, The Cellar at Duckworth offers a chef-driven menu centered around items from local farms and hand-crafted cocktails that put a twist on the classics. 

The restaurant's location impacts its ambiance -- originally built in 1912, the exposed brick walls and ceiling joists add to the restaurant's prohibition-era approach.

For those in South Carolina, Yelp named Circa 1886 Restaurant in Charleston as the top spot for a romantic meal. 

Circa 1886 can be found in downtown Charleston in the historic Westworth Mansion's original carriage house. The restaurant's chef aims to pair Lowcountry classics with innovative approaches.

Here's the full list from Yelp: 

