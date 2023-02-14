Yelp released a list of the most romantic restaurant by state. Here's what made the cut for the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It might be too late to make a reservation for Valentine's Day, but it's never too early to plan another date night. If you're looking for a romantic spot for a date, look no further.
Yelp released a list of the most romantic restaurant by state, and the top spot in North Carolina is in the Queen City: The Cellar at Duckworth's.
Located at 330 N Tryon Street in Uptown Charlotte, The Cellar at Duckworth offers a chef-driven menu centered around items from local farms and hand-crafted cocktails that put a twist on the classics.
The restaurant's location impacts its ambiance -- originally built in 1912, the exposed brick walls and ceiling joists add to the restaurant's prohibition-era approach.
For those in South Carolina, Yelp named Circa 1886 Restaurant in Charleston as the top spot for a romantic meal.
Circa 1886 can be found in downtown Charleston in the historic Westworth Mansion's original carriage house. The restaurant's chef aims to pair Lowcountry classics with innovative approaches.
Here's the full list from Yelp:
- Alabama: Amore Ristorante Italiano in Birmingham, AL
- Alaska: Altura Bistro in Anchorage, AK
- Arizona: Cafe Monarch in Scottsdale, AZ
- Arkansas: Via Roma Italian Restaurant in Hot Springs, AR
- California: Barrel 33 in Ventura, CA
- Colorado: Odyssey Italian Restaurant in Denver, CO
- Connecticut: Salute in Hartford, CT
- Delaware: Henlopen City Oyster House in Rehoboth Beach, DE
- Florida: Pane & Vino in Miami Beach, FL
- Georgia: Canoe in Atlanta, GA
- Hawaii: Mama’s Fish House in Paia, HI
- Idaho: Satay Bistro in Coeur d'Alene, ID
- Illinois: Bavette’s Bar & Boeuf in Chicago, IL
- Indiana: Livery - Indianapolis in Indianapolis, IN
- Iowa: Centro in Des Moines, IA
- Kansas: Georges French Bistro in Wichita, KS
- Kentucky: Buck’s Restaurant & Bar in Louisville, KY
- Louisiana: Irene’s in New Orleans, LA
- Maine: Street & Co. in Portland, ME
- Maryland: Royal Taj in Columbia, MD
- Massachusetts: Bocado Tapas Wine Bar in Worcester, MA
- Michigan: Butcher’s Union in Grand Rapids, MI
- Minnesota: Young Joni in Minneapolis, MN
- Mississippi: Ely’s Restaurant & Bar in Ridgeland, MS
- Missouri: Polite Society in Saint Louis, MO
- Montana: Tupelo Grille in Whitefish, MT
- Nebraska: Dolce in Omaha, NE
- Nevada: Herbs & Rye in Las Vegas, NV
- New Hampshire: Hanover Street Chophouse in Manchester, NH
- New Jersey: 618 in Freehold Township, NJ
- New Mexico: Geronimo in Santa Fe, NM
- New York: La Grande Boucherie in New York, NY
- North Carolina: The Cellar at Duckworth’s in Charlotte, NC
- North Dakota: Pirogue Grille in Bismarck, ND
- Ohio: L’Albatros in Cleveland, OH
- Oklahoma: Paseo Grill in Oklahoma City, OK
- Oregon: Lechon in Portland, OR
- Pennsylvania: Talula’s Garden in Philadelphia, PA
- Rhode Island: The Mooring Seafood Kitchen & Bar in Newport, RI
- South Carolina: Circa 1886 Restaurant in Charleston, SC
- South Dakota: Ode to Food and Drinks in Sioux Falls, SD
- Tennessee: Alleia in Chattanooga, TN
- Texas: Kenny’s Wood Fired Grill in Dallas, TX
- Utah: Cliffside Restaurant in St George, UT
- Vermont: Michael’s On The Hill in Waterbury Center, VT
- Virginia: Luce in Norfolk, VA
- Washington: The Pink Door in Seattle, WA
- Washington, DC: dLeña
- West Virginia: Laury’s Restaurant in Charleston, WV
- Wisconsin: Grampa’s Pizzeria in Madison, WI
- Wyoming: Glorietta Trattoria in Jackson, WY