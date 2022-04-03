Goodwill offering free courses to transition to 'in-demand' jobs

About 300,000 people, who are 55 years and older, have faced "long-term unemployment."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont is offering free courses through its "Goodwill University" to help unemployed adults transition to new "in-demand" careers.

While unemployment continues to fall to pre-pandemic levels, more than one million Americans, who are 55 years and older, remain unable to find work, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Roughly 300,000 of those Americans have been unemployed for more than 27 weeks.

Debbie Browne enrolled in "Goodwill University" after the pandemic interrupted her career plans.

"I've always worked since I was at the age of 15, and so not working was not an option for me," Browne said. "I didn't have a lot of dollars to go back to a university."

Goodwill University's training manager Emily Scott said they're able to provide their job-training courses at no cost because of donations they received and families who shopped at their stores.

"Individuals are not only getting a curriculum," Scott said. "They're also getting a career navigation team; that one-on-one coaching support throughout the program."

Scott said Goodwill partners with employers and tailors their courses to teach skills that employers are currently demanding from their applicants.

"When you have somebody that's walking with you, knows your story, knows what you're capable of doing, and they’re encouraging you, it meant a lot," Browne said.

Browne ultimately found a new job, and she credited "Goodwill University's" courses and mentorship.

"I would just encourage people not to give up," Browne said. "If you're at a low point, then you need to find an organization that can really help you."

