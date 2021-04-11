Goodwill center seeking solutions to fill Charlotte construction labor shortage

The Goodwill Construction Skills Training Center in west Charlotte offers training in HVAC, electrical work, and computer-aided drafting.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Despite the Charlotte skyline transforming with new buildings, the construction industry continues to experience a labor shortage.

According to a September report from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, 92% of contractors surveyed reported concern with finding skilled workers.

Marvin Kelley, the director of Goodwill's construction trade and training program in Charlotte, is pushing for his students to help fill those jobs.

At the Goodwill Construction Skills Training Center in west Charlotte, Kelley said they're seeing increased interest in people looking to transition into construction fields.

"Especially folks who are transitioning as a result of what's happening with COVID," Kelley said. "During COVID, a lot of folks have really reevaluated their perspective of what they really want to do with their life."

The center offers training in basic construction skills followed by training in HVAC, electrical work, and computer-aided drafting.

The classes are free to students.

“When folks buy from Goodwill, 90 cents on every dollar goes to retrain people and put them back to work," Kelley said. "Our students are able to, at no cost, be able to take these programs, get certified, and work with our employer engagement team to be able to be placed back into the marketplace."

He added their training gives students opportunities for economic mobility.

Meonda Singleton is set to graduate from the program in December, but she already secured a job in her field.

"I’m normally in the office mostly call centers, and I just wanted something different. I wanted to be more hands-on," Singleton said. "It's like non-stop learning because you learn something new every day. So it's no limit to learning."

Kelley estimated more than 60% of their construction students secured jobs in the field.

For more information on the Goodwill Construction Skills Training Center, click here.