5-year-old battling cancer enjoys donated backyard playset

The new playset enjoyed by a local family needing brighter days ahead.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was hard to keep up with 5-year-old Henry Edwards as he explored and climbed on his new backyard playset Thursday.

For Mom, Sarah Edwards, the sight of Henry and his little brother playing outside was pure joy.

"The fact that Henry and his brother can play outside is amazing," she said. "We have been stuck inside for months."

Volunteers from DPR Construction, Rodgers Builders and Roc Solid Foundation worked together at the home to construct the backyard playset.

The family told WCNC that Henry is fighting T Cell ALL, a type of pediatric Leukemia.

"And we get to see play defeat cancer because when that family comes around the corner and they see the playset for the first time, guess what they're not thinking about," said Eric Newman, with Roc Solid Foundation. "Cancer, and we won."

Sarah Edwards said Henry is well on his way to brighter days with fewer hospital visits in the future. She said the family is looking forward to spending a lot of time out back this summer.