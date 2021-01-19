Charlotte landscaping business gifts Charlotte student leaf blower for helping out over the holidays

U.S. Lawns Charlotte gave James Schrafft a leaf blower of his own after helping the crew with several jobs in his neighborhood this past fall.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you ask 7-year-old James Schrafft what his favorite day of the week is he will most likely say Thursday.

“I’ve been doing blowing in people's yards," James Schrafft said.

That’s because the Elon Park Elementary student gets to do what he loves best on that day in his free time.

Leaf blowing.

“Before he could even talk he would look out the window and watch them working outside," Jamie Schrafft

Every Thursday between his virtual Zoom classes, James has been helping U.S. Lawns Charlotte while they’re out in his neighborhood tidying up yards.

Mom said it’s like his therapy after a hard day of classes.

But this Christmas the company decided to give back to the little guy that’s been giving his time to help out.

“They came over we had lunch together in the back yard and then they pulled out the big box, " said Jamie Schrafft

Inside the box?

A personal leaf blower that looks exactly like the one the workers use but a smaller version.

His reaction?

"Excited!" James Schrafft said.