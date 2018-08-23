SHELBY, N.C. — Deputy Tim Sims is still on the path of recovering after he was shot twice while exchanging gunfire with a wanted suspect near Kings Mountain.

Earlier this week, Sims took time to visit some of the team members at Carolinas Healthcare System in Shelby, where he was first treated before he was airlifted to Atrium Health in Charlotte. Sims was shot in the face and leg by 23-year-old Dakota Green. Greene was arrested in Harrisburg and charged with attempted murder.

"We were so happy to have him back in our halls, as a visitor this time," said Atrium Health Corporate Communications Associate Kate Gaier. "Sims reunited with many of the staff who helped with his care to thank them for everything they did in his time of need. We wish him well and a continued recovery now that he is home from the hospital."

Sims was released from the hospital on August 18. His family shared several photos of him being greeted by his friends and colleagues at the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office.

