'It feels awesome' | Mallard Creek High School student becomes the first female in school history to sign letter of intent

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Mallard Creek High School student is making history as the first female in school history and Charlotte-Mecklenburg County Schools history to sign a National Letter of Intent to wrestle in college.

When Khalila Corry is on the mat, she is in the zone and ready for the competition.

“It definitely feels nice to like have competition and have people who’s going for the same thing as you who also wants that medal that you’re trying to get,” Corry said.

Corry's hard work has led to plenty of wins and plenty of medals, even winning the 2022 235 Lbs. Women’s Invitational State Champion.

But beyond the trophies and medals, she’s won an even bigger prize, a college wrestling scholarship to Lakeland University in Wisconsin.

“It feels awesome. You know, it definitely feels great," Corry told WCNC Charlotte. "It’s nice to know that I can, you know, not have to worry about student loans or debt too much.”

Corry started wrestling as a sophomore in high school, not realizing it could lead to money for college.

Assistant wrestling coach at Mallard Creek High Cameron Stinson recalling, “I asked her, I said, ‘Have you thought about wrestling in college?’ And her and her mom looked at me like I was crazy like, ‘What do you mean, wrestle in college? Girls don’t wrestle in college.’”

From that moment on, Corry's every move on the mat has helped her get closer to her goals and paved the way for other women in the Charlotte area to wrestle in college.

“We just want to see other females be able to walk in the same path," Stinson said. "It’s more than just basketball, track, that you can earn a scholarship here. You know, you can come out here on the mat, wrestle, and compete, and earn your way.”

Corry is ready to dominate the sport at the college level, knowing she has already broken a glass ceiling for females in wrestling in the Charlotte area.

“It feels like it’s smashed at this point," Corry said, "cause yeah, you know, got to be the first person to do it.”

Corry will not only be attending college on a wrestling scholarship. She also received scholarships for academics, band, and student leadership.