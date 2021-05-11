Lake Wylie teen battling cancer gets surprise trip to Georgia football game

Peyton Wyatt will fly on a private jet to attend the University of Georgia's football game Saturday.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A York County 16-year-old who is battling cancer will get the VIP experience of a lifetime this weekend when she gets to watch the Georgia Bulldogs play in person Saturday.

Peyton Wyatt, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma in June, is a devoted Georgia football fan. Wyatt was nominated for a special VIP trip by Levine Children's Hospital because of her love of the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs.

"We're just excited to make that happen today," Brandon Lindsey said.

The Lake Wylie teen was given a surprise sendoff at school Friday before Georgia's home game against the Missouri Tigers. Peyton's VIP experience includes a private jet, a behind-the-scenes tour of Sanford Stadium and leading the Georgia football team on the Dawg Walk.

She'll also experience multiple meet and greets and will be recognized on the field during the game.

