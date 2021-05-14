YouDay: A man and his bucket

Coach LaMonte says others can heap trash on you, but you'll be able to grow your own fruit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A wise man recently moved into a beautiful house with a huge orchard. A mean and envious man lived next door and constantly tried to make his new neighbor as miserable as possible. Daily, he would find ways to antagonize the new neighbor. He would throw garbage over the fence and make loud noises.

One day the wise man looked out his window and noticed tons of garbage thrown in his yard. The man took a bucket and cleaned up the debris. He then carried a bucket and went to speak with his mean and envious neighbor. The neighbor heard a knock at his door and joyfully thought, “I finally got him!” He answered the door ready for a fight!

However, the wise man gave him a bucket of freshly picked apples saying, “The one who is rich in something, shares it with others.” My friend, they may throw garbage at you, but you got fruit!