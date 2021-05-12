YouDay: Can broken crayons still create a beautiful picture?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A grandfather spending quality time with his granddaughter noticed a sour look on her face. Concerned- He inquired what was wrong. The little girl went on to explain that while coloring her crayons began to break. She was deeply distraught because she wanted to color a special picture for her grandfather. The grandfather gathered all the pieces, picked up a broken crayon, and told his granddaughter that though broken, broken crayons still color. Though the crayons were broken it didn't mean they couldn't fulfill their purpose of bringing color to the world.
This story has always moved me. It's a special reminder that though many of us have experienced brokenness at some point in our lives - however our original purpose is still in tack. Regardless of anything you are facing, the promise is still good, and the purpose is still relevant. Regardless of what you have faced broken crayons still color.