YouDay: Can broken crayons still create a beautiful picture?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A grandfather spending quality time with his granddaughter noticed a sour look on her face. Concerned- He inquired what was wrong. The little girl went on to explain that while coloring her crayons began to break. She was deeply distraught because she wanted to color a special picture for her grandfather. The grandfather gathered all the pieces, picked up a broken crayon, and told his granddaughter that though broken, broken crayons still color. Though the crayons were broken it didn't mean they couldn't fulfill their purpose of bringing color to the world.