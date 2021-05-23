YouDay: How to overcome when words cut deep

Coach LaMonte says to never let the words of others affect your life

I will never forget when an old high school teacher told me that she expected to one day hear of me living in a park. I remember how those words hit my spirit and left a wound on my soul. Though I tried not to believe it I found myself returning to those words over time- thinking to myself -what if she was right? What if she had the power to reach into my future and take a glimpse of what I would become? I indeed was haunted by these words, and because I had already carried so much pain and resentment, they found a place to land and blossom within me.

Depending on the authoritative voice who makes the statement we can quickly believe that their words are correct. At least in my case, I did. She was a popular teacher and I was a weak, wounded and hurting student. Indeed, death and life are found in the power of the tongue- with one statement she brought death to me, and my life spiraled out of control believing her words.

You can imagine in 2013 when my family and I became homeless I felt her words to be correct. It was as if those words became so loud in my heart that my own voice was a whisper. I made room for those words, which I should've never done. I allowed my life to be tormented and guided by a voice of a person who only responded from the symptom and never the cause.

My friend, people say things- at times never thinking about the effect they may have on others. Today I am fully aware and acknowledge that her words never had a bearing on my outcome or situation, but it was a circumstance that was out of my control that caused events to happen in my life. The main lesson I learned; no one should ever have that much power over our spirits. Their opinion should never become your fact!