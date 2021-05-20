YouDay: Yearning for a family

Coach LaMonte shares his childhood experiences in the 80s as he looked for his own foundation for family

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — I remember when I was in high school I would always say I wanted five kids: four girls and one boy. I lived in a household of a single parent. There were times my mother played the role of mom and dad. As sad as it was I had never seen a successful African-American family. So for me, Thursday nights at 8 p.m. was my time to see Black families united. As I would watch "The Cosby Show", I saw what I wanted to become. I saw a Black family, happy and united, and the picture was set for me. I wanted to be like the Huxtables.

This was the picture of a Black family. All I knew were broken relationships and divorce. It was painful to witness but I never learned the responsibilities of fatherhood, or even how to be a husband. Well, I became that father to five children and my wife Stacia and I both had to learn how to extend ourselves to help develop the lives of these souls God entrusted us with.

Did I make mistakes? Yes. Did I miss the mark? Yes. Did I disappoint? Yes. Did I learn? Absolutely.

Those are the questions we should always ask. Did I learn? The answer to this question is I am still learning. I am learning how to be selfless and love unconditionally. It's not easy but for my family, it's worth it.