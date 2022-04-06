YouDay: Failing forward

Coach LaMonte will change your perspective on the subject of failure and why failing isn't as bad as you may think.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — I used to tell people that there was no such thing as failure. I used to think that winning was the only thing that mattered. I was wrong.

Failure is just as important as winning. Winning creates a path. Failure creates a lesson. You can never win unless you are willing to fail. Failure is not an enemy. Failure is a necessity.

If you never fail you will never understand the price of winning. What has happened is many of us have considered failure to become our death sentence.

Society has taught us that those who fail are not worthy of the prize. I am here to tell you to forget what society has said. Failure is a part of the process and the plan.

So when you fail, fail forward.

