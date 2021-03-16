YouDay: Life lessons learned from The Tortoise and Hare

The greatest lesson to come from this fable is simple: Never underestimate the power of your own laziness.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We are all running a race in life but what happens if we are not conditioned to finish the race we started? Today on Youday! Coach LaMonte uses a well-known childhood fable to show us why finishing is so important.

This is a story I believe we all have heard in some manner. The greatest lesson to come from this fable is simple: Never underestimate the power of your own laziness.

Laziness is a trait we all possess and at times can become a dominating trait in our lives. Laziness will lead to us taking situations for granted and taking time off from staying the course.

My advice is if you are running your race of life don't stop running just because you have discovered you have a lead in your life. There is always a destination we are called to meet and we must be bold to stay in our lane and finish strong.