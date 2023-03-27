New study names Hickory, N.C. as the most beautiful and affordable place to live in the U.S.

Raleigh-Durham, N.C. and Greenville, S.C. also made the top ten list.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new article from Travel and Leisure ranks Hickory, North Carolina as the most beautiful and affordable place to live in the U.S. Greenville, S.C. and Raleigh-Durham, N.C. also made the top ten list.

The rankings factor in affordability, beauty and quality of life in order to provide a well-rounded idea for people looking to relocate.

The list uses data from U.S. News & World Report's 2022-2023 rankings on the best and most affordable places to live in the U.S., which includes data on the cost of living, median monthly rent, median home price and overall quality of life.

U.S. News & World Report named Hickory as the No.1 cheapest place to live in their 2022-2023 ranking.

Why was Hickory named the No.1 most beautiful and affordable place to live?

Well, the median home price of $161,000 definitely speaks to the affordability factor.

Hickory's location, in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, to the east of Asheville, makes it "a family-friendly destination known for its ample hiking trails and Southern charm," according to Travel and Leisure.

Aside from that, Hickory has become more desirable to young families more recently, due to its "newfound fame as a technological hub for Google and Apple."

Greenville, S.C. ranked No.3 in the list, with downtown revitalization and affordability named as important factors.

Raleigh-Durham, N.C. came in at No. 8, thanks to a growing job market and its status as a desirable place to raise a family, although the median housing price of $436,700 is right there with the national median.

Here is the full list of Travel and Leisure's top ten most beautiful and affordable places to live in the U.S.:

Hickory, North Carolina Grand Rapids, Michigan Greenville, South Carolina Louisville, Kentucky Knoxville, Tennessee St. Louis, Missouri Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina South Bend, Indiana Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

