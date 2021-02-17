Charlotte churches Ash Wednesday celebrations adapt with pandemic

From virtual ashes to at-home kits, churches across the Charlotte area have adjusted their Ash Wednesday ceremonies to fit the COVID-19 pandemic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ash Wednesday is this week, and many churches across the Charlotte area will be celebrating with socially distanced activities to kick off the 40-day period before Easter that's known as Lent.

Diocese Drive-Thru is set up at several Charlotte churches, including Myers Park Baptist Church. They're offering people "Lent At Home" kits.

Trinity Presbyterian Church is also offering "Ashes To Go" and there are plenty of virtual services being held Wednesday morning.

Virtual services in Charlotte include Myers Park Methodist Church at 11 a.m. St. Patrick's Cathedral is celebrating Ash Wednesday with six different masses throughout the day beginning at 7 a.m.

The First United Methodist Church will hold a virtual service at 7 p.m. and Trinity United Methodist Church will share a special Ash Wednesday video message at 3 p.m.

If you'd like to get "virtual ashes" this lent, here's a screen recording of how to add the app to your Instagram filters.