Charlotte's first Black, female-owned luxury salon thriving during pandemic

Skye Salons' suite concept allows the stylist to maximize their earning potential while also adhering to the current safety protocol due to COVID-19.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shassity Stevenson, the owner of Skye Salons, is empowering women as an entrepreneur, a fashion icon and community leader. She is the first Black woman to own a luxury salon in the Charlotte area.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many salons lost revenue due to safety restrictions limiting stylist’s ability to double-book clients. But that wasn't the case at Stevenson’s Skye Salons.

She offers luxury suites so creatives can work at optimal levels while maintaining their own safety as well as the health of their clients.

The salon suite concept allows the stylist to maximize their earning potential while also adhering to the current safety protocol due to COVID-19. Each suite is self-contained with state-of-the-art hair dryers and hair processors, high-tech ventilation and customizable room designs with functional floor plans.

"We are actually changing the game with Salon Suites, and the concept we have come up with," Stevenson said. "We are well-suited for the COVID restrictions that are in place and perfect for those creatives that are looking for a special space to still be independent.”

Not only is Stevenson a salon owner, but she also uses her creative skills to help young people throughout the Charlotte community through her Curly Littles Campaign.

“I work a lot with adoptive parents, inter-racial families and with parents who are just looking to help their kids feel more comfortable in their own skin with their own hair so that they can just go out a wear it in its natural state,” Stevenson said.

She created this community of parents for the sole purpose of boosting the confidence of young people.

“It has been a very rewarding opportunity to work with these parents,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson lives her life making sure other people look and feel their best. She loves sharing her style ideas, her thoughts and her travels through Shassity Styles.

“It’s essentially all things Shassity! Whether it’s hairstyling, whether it’s fashion, whether it’s lifestyle and traveling—it’s the multi-faceted world of Shassity,” Stevenson said of the online community she has created to connect with and inspire people.

"You need to be able to wake up every morning and do something you love to do,” Stevenson said when asked about her number one piece of advice for women.

She loves being able to work with her clients, be creative, and make them feel beautiful. She wants to help other stylists do the same! Sky Salons is currently offering tours to fill a few spaces for stylists.