Black History Month: Vi Lyles, Charlotte's first Black female mayor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte is celebrating Black History Month by celebrating historical people and places in Charlotte and the Carolinas.

Vi Lyles is the first Black female mayor in Charlotte's history. Prior to taking office as mayor in 2017, Lyles served two terms on Charlotte City Council.

“I don’t always feel like I’m an African American mayor," Lyles said. "What I feel like is I’m a mayor of a great city, but at the same time I don’t ignore the fact that being African American makes a difference in the eyes of many."

Lyles has spent most of her career with the city, working as a budget analyst, budget director and served as the assistant city manager.

She is now in her second term as mayor of one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States.