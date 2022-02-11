CLT Happenings: Ways to celebrate Black History Month in Charlotte

Celebrate Black heritage all month long with events happening in and around the Queen City.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Below is a list of events happening in the Carolinas to celebrate Black History Month.

Saturday, Feb 12

The Hamiltones @ Neighborhood Theatre

Come out for an evening of some of Charlotte’s most amazing voices all under one roof. Join us at Neighborhood Theater for soul-stirring performances from Fannie Mae, Ahji and, just in time for their brand new album release, The HamilTones. The show kicks off Saturday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased here.

Harriet Tubman Solo Performance and Workshop with Carlo Dawson

Learn about the story of Harriet Tubman at the Harvey B. Gantt Center’s immersive performance and workshop. It all goes down Saturday, Feb 12 from noon to 2 p.m. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased here.

Sunday, Feb. 13

Classic Black Cinema Series @ The Harvey B. Gantt Center

This month, the Harvey B. Gantt Center is honoring the life and legacy of Academy Award® winner Sidney Poitier. In 1972, Poitier made his directorial debut and co-starred with friends Harry Belafonte and Ruby Dee in the western drama, Buck and the Preacher. The showing starts at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13. Find more information here.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Homage to the Black South: Art and Culture Appreciation Series

Experience this four-part virtual discussion series on the history of southern Black art and culture. The forum is hosted by Yvonne Bynoe, author, lecturer and founder of @SheLovesBlackArt, every Wednesday this month from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Find more information here.

Thursday, Feb. 17

Black History Month Talking Circle

Join other teens in our community engage in discussions on topics such as racism, racial equity, and racial justice. During our time together we will learn more about racism, racial equity, and racial justice while working together to identify barriers and workable solutions to create an inclusive community. It goes down Thursday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. Find more information and register here.

Saturday, Feb. 19

2022 NC Black Heritage Festival @ Cabarrus Arena & Events Center

This past, present and future-themed festival will feature crafts, culture, art, games, performances, COVID-19 vaccines, information, and more. The free event kicks off Saturday, Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. and concludes at 5 p.m. Find more information here.

Monday, Feb. 21

Black History program featuring Drums 4 Life @ Waymer Center

The David B. Waymer Recreation Center in Huntersville is putting on programs for Black History Month every Monday in February, including this special performance by Drums 4 Life on Feb. 21. All events are free. Find more information here.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Harlem Unbound (Call of Cthulhu 7E) @ Charlotte Mecklenburg Library

Kids and teens can participate in a Call of Cthulhu roleplaying game set in early 20th century Harlem, NY. The players will put themselves in the shoes of Harlemites navigating day-to-day issues including racism, community, politics, nightlife, and Cosmic Horror. The virtual event is happening Wednesday, Feb. 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Find more information here.

Sunday, Feb. 26

Family First: R&B Tech @ Harvey B. Gantt Center

Learn how classic R&B songs are formed, the structure of a hit song and more from R&B singer Jason Jet in the latest installment of the Harvey B. Gantt’s Center’s Family First series. It’s happening Sunday, Feb. 26 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased here.

African American Heritage Festival @ Charlotte Museum of History

Join the Charlotte Museum of History for their sixth annual African American Heritage Festival, featuring live music and dance performances, author talks, and free admission to the Museum’s latest exhibit, “A Better Life for Their Children: Julius Rosenwald, Booker T. Washington, and the 4,978 Schools that Changed America.” The free event is happening Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find more information here.

Black History Month Celebration 2022 @ Cornelius Town Hall

This Black History Month Celebration will feature Guest speaker Abigail Jennings, a historic preservation advocate as she shares the vision for HEARTS Park in Huntersville, which promises to engage visitors with place-based history. It will also include an art exhibit by Gil Horne Jr., children's activities, performances, sketch artist Maurice Caldwell and more. The free event is happening Saturday, Feb. 26 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Find more information here.

Happening All Month Long

Charlotte Renaissance Art Pop-up

Bring your friends and family out to the Charlotte Renaissance Art Pop-up event is a community partnership between local black artists and local restaurants. The event will be hosted at The Goodyear House and Golden Owl Tavern, located in the Brooklyn neighborhood from now until Feb. 28. Find more information here.











