'It's a beautiful thing.' | Harvey B. Gantt Center hosts Family First: Visualizing Black Art

At the monthly workshop, families will have the opportunity to learn about and create art together.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're looking for a chance to celebrate Black art and culture with your kids, then here's your chance.

The Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts & Culture is hosting Family First Saturday, a monthly workshop where families will have the opportunity to learn about and create art together.

"It's a beautiful thing because it allows us to work with local artists and teachers and creators in our city and give them the opportunity to teach," Harvey B. Gantt Center Programs Manager Afeni Grace said.

The Family First workshop in January celebrates neo-expressionist artist Jean-Michel Basquiat's life and work. During the workshop, guests can learn about Basquiat's story, as well as how to create a piece in his unique style.

"The guest center provides a tour and then we also have an option to add a workshop," Grace added. "And so visualizing black art just takes inspiration from incredible master artists that are black and from different art genres and areas."