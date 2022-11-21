Carowinds WinterFest returns

Live singers and entertainers provide fun throughout the park, which is decorated with lights and sights.

FORT MILL, S.C. — Carowinds is back with its holiday-themed celebration WinterFest. Opening for the season Nov. 21, festivities run select nights through Jan. 1

Each night is headlined by the WinterFest Wonderland Parade featuring Santa. The parade travels parkwide beginning at 9 p.m.



Children and families are invited to participate in activities, including decorating cookies with Mrs. Claus and ice skating. There are also visits with Charlie Brown and friends.

Daily tickets for the event begin at $32.99. The event is included for free with the 2023 Gold Pass.

A special New Year's Eve event is scheduled for Dec. 31 from 5:30 p.m. through 12:30 a.m.

Earlier this year, the Cedar Fair-owned amusement park announced it would be open "year-round" with new weekend hours coming to the park in January, February and early March ahead of their regular season.

