'This one turkey brings so much joy' | Charlotte groups, restaurant give free Thanksgiving meals

Organizers say the need is even greater this year, and they want to provide meals to the community in more ways than one.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the past 11 years, Da Lucky Spot Barbershop has partnered with Charlotte community leaders to give thanks and give back for Thanksgiving.

This year is no different, adding to the more than 2,000 turkeys that have already been given out over the years.

“This one turkey brings so much joy to people,” Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said. “At the store, they pick up the turkey and it's $30 and they have to decide, 'Do I pay my bills or do I buy this turkey?'”

But it's much more than just giving free food -- it's also providing hope and peace of mind for those who need it most.

“This is really the Thanksgiving when people come together and give out of love,” resident Sunny McCorckle said. “This is a blessing.”

But for many who have no place to call home, better yet a place to prepare a hot Thanksgiving meal there are other options too — specifically at Mama’s Caribbean Grill in Plaza Midwood.

At the restaurant, free freshly prepared meals will be available on Thanksgiving Day for anyone who needs it. Owner Vinroy Reid said it is his duty to help others during these tough times.

“When you have a gift of giving you’re going to always be blessed and so I’m just giving back because I’ve received so much from this community,” Reid said.

These blessings, no matter how big or small, are making the difference when it matters most.

“Right now these are hard times and hardships and it’s about to bring tears to my heart,” McCorkle said.