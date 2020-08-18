74th annual Charlotte Thanksgiving Day parade to be virtual due to COVID-19

Charlotte Center City Partners announced the 2020 Novant Health Thanksgiving Day Parade will be virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Another one of Charlotte's beloved holiday traditions has been impacted by COVID-19, as the 74th annual Thanksgiving Day parade will now be a virtual event.

Charlotte Center City Partners made the announcement Tuesday, saying in a Facebook post, "When it [COVID]s on your parade, you got to make the most of it."

Last week, the Southern Christmas Show announced that it was canceled due to coronavirus concerns. In its place will be a virtual marketplace.