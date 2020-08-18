74th annual Charlotte Thanksgiving Day parade to be virtual due to COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Another one of Charlotte's beloved holiday traditions has been impacted by COVID-19, as the 74th annual Thanksgiving Day parade will now be a virtual event.
Charlotte Center City Partners made the announcement Tuesday, saying in a Facebook post, "When it [COVID]s on your parade, you got to make the most of it."
Last week, the Southern Christmas Show announced that it was canceled due to coronavirus concerns. In its place will be a virtual marketplace.
Parade organizers haven't yet announced details on the virtual event. As more details become available, this story will be updated. The annual parade typically brings tens of thousands of people to uptown Charlotte.