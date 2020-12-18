Survey shows Americans are more likely to get injured opening gifts than from electrical shock

Vio Security surveyed 1,000 Americans to see which holiday hazards they thought were the most dangerous.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You'll probably be surprised to hear this but did you know you're more likely to be injured while openings gifts than you are to get injured from an electrical shock?

Opening presents is more dangerous than people think.

Vio Security surveyed 1,000 Americans to see which holiday hazards they thought were the most dangerous. They found what was actually most dangerous by using national data surrounding injuries, fires, and deaths in America.

Each year there are about 6,000 gift opening injuries, compared to roughly 5,000 electric shock injuries, according to Vio Security.

23% of Americans guessed gift-opening injuries, and 77% guessed electrical shock injuries.