Lifeguard shortage impacting Union County

Cane Creek Park is unable to open on time because of the shortage.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — It's almost time for Charlotte region pools and beaches to open, but a nationwide shortage of lifeguards may threaten your family's summer season. Cane Creek Park in Union County announced they will not open its beaches on time this year.

They historically open on Memorial Day but are in need of lifeguards.

“We're kind of a diamond in the rough here," said Jim Chaffin, Union County Director of Parks and Recreation.

The water is calm and glassy, but it still comes with danger.

Chaffin says safety is a top priority; because of the lifeguard shortage, they will not open as scheduled.

“Unfortunately, we're having a difficult time obtaining lifeguards this year," he said. “This is not just a local problem, it’s a national problem."

Union County can pay lifeguards up to $13.47 per hour. They're also offering an incentive if lifeguards stay through the season: the county will reimburse the cost of their certification. Still, there's concern it's not enough.

“I know across the board in the county everyone is having problems obtaining applications or candidates for certain positions," Chaffin said.

Many are hopeful it won't ruin summer fun.

“I think that’s a shame because I'm sure people that bring their children like to go swimming there, but a lifeguard is necessary," park-goer Kathy O'Neill said.



Union County officials say they do hope to open their beaches this summer, but they're not sure when that'll be. If you would like to apply, you can do so on their website.