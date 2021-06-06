'Both boards have pretty much dug in': CMS, Mecklenburg County officials to meet over budget again

County Commissioner Laura Meier says she is hopeful for a decision Monday, but realistically, she expects it to go to formal mediation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday is a big day for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools as district leaders will once again meet with Mecklenburg County officials in another attempt to work out their differences and find middle ground on the $56 million that is being withheld from the budget until CMS shows it has a detailed plan to improve underperforming schools.

County leaders voted 7-2 last week to restrict the money, saying it wouldn't hurt children. Monday's meeting will be largely based on procedure with each side getting allotted time to speak.

Commissioner Laura Meier, who represents District 5, says if a decision isn't reached Monday, the issue will be hashed out privately.

"It will go to a formal mediation from my understanding," Meier said. "It will be behind closed doors, the public will not be involved and the media will not be involved."

During last week's 7-2 vote, the majority of commissioners said holding the money back will hold the board accountable. While some applauded the move, others said it's unfair to pull this money back, most of which goes to teachers and administrators. In a three-page news release last week, CMS said half of the $56 million would directly impact principals and assistant principals, and the county's decision would "eliminate the ability to provide pay raises for all teachers."

“We do not have a crisis in finance, we have a leadership crisis. Thank you, commissioners, for taking a stand,” said Rev. Jordan Boyd with the African American faith alliance for educational advancement.

Elyse Dashew, chair of the CMS Board of Education said, "we will not stand by while the county impedes our efforts to educate students.

Meier said she's hopeful a resolution is reached Monday.

"I am absolutely hopeful for that, but I am not sure that is going to happen," Meier said. "It would be great if that happened, but I have a feeling that it's going to go into formal mediation. I think both boards have pretty much dug in.

Monday's meeting will be held at the Valerie C. Woodard Center and is open to the public via live stream. The meeting can be watched on Facebook and YouTube.