Meet the Charlotte 8th grader who launched a business during the pandemic

Yari Dariela says business is booming after launching 'Dariela's Sweet Taste.'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It all started when Yari Dariela got a Kitchen Aid for her birthday.

“Me and my mom started thinking things through and we were like why have an expensive thing and not use it," Dariela said.

A Kitchen Aid mixer can be an expensive investment but for Dariela, the mixer is priceless because she used it to take a love for baking to the next level.

“I’ve always loved backing since I was little," Dariela said.

Dariela’s Sweet Taste launched this past March.

So far the Ace Academy Charter School student has made nearly 30 cakes ranging from $30 to $90.

“I learned how to make a rum cake with raisons inside and a tres leches cake that has three different types of milk," Dariela said.

The 13-year-old also taught herself how to make a sugar free cake for her grandfather with diabetes.

“I do make the cakes a day before so they can cool and everything," Dariela said.

She plans to use money earned from her business to save for college.

But what’s more inspiring are the lessons she’s learning along the way.