Experts say the time to sign up for summer camp is now

Applications for Charlotte-area programs opened as early as January and some camps are already reaching capacity.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you found yourself stuck with no option for summer camp last year, now is the time to start looking at your options for summer 2023.

Applications for Charlotte-area programs opened as early as January and some camps are already reaching capacity.

The earlier you look, the more options you have for a summer camp that’s perfect for your child.

Traditional camps and many specialized programs like the Aerial Concepts summer program are still open.

"It always interests people," Trulyn Rhinehardt, an aerialist and summer camp participant said. "It's always entertaining."

Her father, Brett Rhinehardt, is the owner of Aerial Concepts and leads the summer program.

"Right now, we're about a third full," Rhinehardt said. "We've got someone scheduled into all of our camps. So we've still got slots available, but I've got a lot of emails to respond to already."

The camp is open to children 7 and up.

"I feel like myself when I'm up here, and it's just a different it's a surreal experience being so high being so free and away," Genevieve Midthun, another aerialist in the program, said about the experience.

If you want to keep your feet on the ground, there are other programs for your kids like the Children’s Theatre of Charlotte.

"We're doing the Little Mermaid Jr., we're doing Lion King kids, and we're doing James and the Giant Peach Jr.," Mary Katherine Smith, the Children’s Theatre of Charlotte's camps & community programs manager, said.

They offer a variety of camps that range from performances to exploring music and arts.

"If they are interested in camps here in Uptown at ImagineOn, I would recommend today, looking to see if there's some availability," Katherine Smith said.

They are also offering programs in the Matthews area that still have spots open.

Each summer, like dozens of other camps, they’re faced with putting people on the waitlist.

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte is about 60% full for day camp registrations and expects this to be its busiest summer since the pandemic.

They're offering a wide variety of half and full-day camp options, including dozens of specialty camps.