YMCA of Greater Charlotte expecting record summer camp enrollment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The YMCA of Greater Charlotte is gearing up for a big summer, with the nonprofit expecting some of its biggest summer camp enrollment numbers following record numbers last year.

“What we’ve seen as a result of the pandemic is that kids have been literally shut in for so long that parents are really excited about putting them in,” president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Charlotte Stan Law said.

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte reports its summer day camp programming is already at about 90% capacity.

Both of its overnight camps, YMCA Camp Thunderbird and YMCA Camp Harrison, are currently about 20% ahead of where they were in April of 2021 when it comes to registrations. YMCA Camp Thunderbird is 92% full for overnight camp this summer, and YMCA Camp Harrison is 90% full for overnight campers.

YMCA Camp Thunderbird’s day camp program is currently 88% full for the summer, which is 75% ahead of registrations at this time last year.

“Our resident camps here in the Charlotte Y, our day camps are filling up,” Law said. “So sign your kids up soon. Those slots will not last forever.”

To make all these camps possible, the YMCA of Greater Charlotte is trying to fill more than 800 open summer positions, especially looking for camp counselors, swim instructors, and lifeguards.

All YMCA employees get comprehensive training, free membership, and discounted programming.

“Please come to us,” Law said. “We have great opportunities in the areas of aquatics, day camp counselors, you name it. We really would love to engage with them.”

Law is a native Charlottean and West Charlotte High School graduate. He said he got his start with the YMCA as an after-school counselor as a teen. Law has worked his way up over the past 32 years to his current position as president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Charlotte.

He encourages other teens looking for a summer to follow in his footsteps.

“It’s a great opportunity to get your foot wet in terms of serving kids and serving the community,” Law said. “And you never know, that it turns out to be a long-term career like it has for me.”

