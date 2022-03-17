Stop the Violence Workshop kicks off after teen shootings in Charlotte

A 14-year old Randolph Middle School student was killed in March 2021 during one shooting.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the last few days, two shootings involving Charlotte youth have amplified calls to take action to end gun violence.

This week, youth advocacy group Heal Charlotte collaborated with other youth advocacy organizations by kicking off its 12-week series aimed at stopping violence involving teens. The series will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each week at Keith Family YMCA on Mallard Creek Road.

The workshops are in collaboration with Stop The Violence Charlotte, Anthony Morrow Charities, and Chris Meadows, founder and CEO of Momentum Skills Academy. The workshops include tournament-style basketball for young women and men 14-18.

The shooting death of the 14-year-old middle schooler touched people all around Charlotte in some way.

“I'm focused on how do we do better in schools? How do we get closer to those kids that are in school? What are we not doing? That's not translating to them? And maybe there's some things that we can do better," said Greg Johnson, the founder of Heal Charlotte.

“How we got to this point of street-level violence, the different systems that govern our communities, and then really how to approach it, how to approach gun violence, how to prevent it from happening, and how to get ahead of everything that's happening now have a decrease in homicides like we had last year," added.

Johnson said there is power in communication, and sometimes it starts on the basketball court.

“I'm speaking to young Black men that can relate to me. I've been through situations, I can prepare them. And it's real, coming from a real place. I'm not guessing about the hurdles that they're going to face. I'm telling them directly about these hurdles that they face and then they really understand that it's coming from somebody that looks like them, dresses like them," he said.

All the events in the series will focus on gun violence education, prevention, awareness, and community. The basketball tournament will end in a championship game at the YMCA.

