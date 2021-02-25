Local painting company partners with McAdenville Elementary to feed families

The food drive is conducted almost entirely online to promote pandemic safety.

MCADENVILLE, N.C. — Gastonia and Rock Hill's 360 Painting is partnering with McAdenville Elementary School to give food to students and their families who lost jobs during the pandemic.

This food drive is conducted virtually, which means anytime 360 Painting meets with customers, they'll give them a flyer with a QR code linking to the virtual food drive's website.

Customers can then pick a variety of different food, which then gets delivered to Eric Otis, a school counselor at McAdenville Elementary School.

Otis then calls up families, who come to the school to pick up the boxes of food.

It's the only "in-person" part of the food drive, which is intended to promote safe practices during the pandemic.

"It's been an awesome experience for me because I'm not used to getting canned food items in the mail," Otis said. "It's very exciting to see that people are willing to accept assistance, but I'm just excited to have an opportunity to help some of our families in need."

Belinda Wiesehan and her husband, John, own 360 Painting of Gastonia and Rock Hill.

"Their area has been highly impacted from COVID with job loss," Wiesehan said. "We're just happy that we can help in any way we can."

The virtual food drive is part of their Kids-Lift charity program, an international organization working with franchise owners of businesses to give back to families and schools.

The 360 Painting & Kids-Lift Virtual Food Drive for McAdenville Elementary lasts through the end of March, and anyone interested in donating can visit the Amazon donation list here.