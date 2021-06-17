Price's Chicken Coop closing after 59 years

Charlotte's iconic fried chicken restaurant Price's Chicken Coop will be closing its doors for good on June 19.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After 59 years of business and countless meals, Price's Chicken Coop, Charlotte's iconic fried chicken restaurant, will be closing this weekend.

The restaurant made the announcement on Facebook Thursday, saying the final day will be Saturday, June 19. The owners cited the current labor shortage and rising food costs as factors in the decision.

"It is with heavy hearts that The Chicken Coop has decided to close our doors after 59 years of business due to the labor shortage, rising food costs, food quality and another coin shortage," the restaurant's Facebook page says.

The post went on to thank customers for their support over the years.

"May God continue to bless you all," the restaurant wrote.

