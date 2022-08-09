Vote for the 'coolest thing made in North Carolina'

Previous semifinalists have included Pepsi, Smithfield bacon and Mt. Olive pickles.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina has a lot of cool things but can you think of the coolest thing that comes from the Tar Heel State?

If you have something in mind, nominate for the "Coolest Thing Made in North Carolina" contest. Previous semifinalists include Pepsi, Smithfield bacon and Mt. Olive pickles, just to name a few. The NC Chamber launched the competition in 2020 to honor North Carolina's manufacturers and raise awareness about the rewarding careers in modern manufacturing.

Last year's winner was the Western Star 49X vocational truck, which is built in Rowan County. The other finalists included the HondaJet EliteS, Caterpillar's CAT 983M wheel loader and George's BBQ Sauce.

To level the playing field with bigger companies, the chamber introduced a new small business category for this year's contest. Click here to learn more about the contest, including rules and how to nominate your favorite product.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.