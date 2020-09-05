NC State Parks reopen with restriction

Some trails and waterways will be opened for hiking, biking and boating, but campgrounds, picnic shelters, swim areas, and some other facilities will remain closed.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As part of the state plan to start resuming business and social activities during the coronavirus pandemic, North Carolina's 40 state parks will open Saturday.

Some trails and waterways will be opened Saturday for hiking, biking and boating, but campgrounds, picnic shelters, swim areas, playgrounds and some other facilities will remain closed.

NC state parks are reopening most trails and most restrooms on May 9. NC State Parks website details visitor centers, exhibits, meeting rooms, community buildings, picnic shelters, and retail areas will remain closed to enable staff to focus on cleaning restrooms and implementing social distancing on trails and other open areas.

No campgrounds will be open. Campgrounds are expected to open May 22. Group camps will not open until at least June 30.

No facility rentals will be available, including picnic shelters.

Charlotte-area state parks open:

Crowders Mountains State Parks: Open but will have limited capacity. Sparrow Springs will have some trails open. Restrooms open at the visitor center.

Lake Norman State Park: Trails, restrooms and boat ramps open.

South Mountains State Park: Trails and restrooms are open.

Morrow Mountian State Park: Trails, boat ramps and restrooms are open.