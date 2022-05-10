New facility bringing 200 jobs to Concord, small businesses ecstatic

A new packaging facility is set to open in Concord and bring in 200 jobs. Businesses told WCNC Charlotte they are excited about the growth.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONCORD, N.C. — Whether you like salty or sweet or a little bit of spice, Tavia Jackson and her husband Derrick are serving it up at Tastebuds Popcorn in Concord. Inside, flavors from Hot Cheeto to peanut butter pie are exploding. Outside, it's exploding for a whole different reason.

“It is growing so much. Economic growth has been booming in Concord," Jackson said.

The City of Concord announced on May 10 that a $27 million facility is set to open and will bring in around 200 high-paying jobs. Jackson said she is left with a taste of excitement.

“More companies means more people are buying popcorn for their employees," she said.

Over the past 6 years, Jackson says she's seen businesses popping up left and right. Steve Morris, chairman of the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners, said this is only the beginning.

“So the trickle-down effect from these types of projects is tremendous," he said. “When we have companies that come in for good jobs and good wages our small businesses benefit from that.”

The Concord City Council is looking to be the new home for racing fans. The proposal would move the NASCAR racing headquarters from Uptown Charlotte to Concord, an investment of more than $28 million.

While it might be cheesy, for Tastebuds, business will continue to pop off as the town grows.