Charlotte business owner describes 'dire situation' for small businesses

By shopping local on Small Business Saturday, the business you save might be your neighbors.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Saturday, November 28 is Small Business Saturday. It's a day to shop local businesses that need the support more than ever right now.

The Coronavirus pandemic has been tough on small businesses. Shopping local has clearly never been more important.

“I don’t think they (people) realize how dire the situation is for small businesses, so many cool places in Charlotte are closing,” Britt Gooding, the owner of CLT Boutique in South End, said.

Gooding opened her brick and mortar store in July and has been hopeful ever since. CLT Boutique caters to primarily to women and has an extremely large social media presence in the area, which is how Gooding let people know she is one of those businesses owners who worries about disappearing.

“Think of ways to support the people in your community. Amazon and Walmart are not struggling, they are having a good year, but if you know a small business owner, chances are, they are not having a great year, ya know,” added Gooding.

A study by Main Street America noted that 7.5 million small businesses are in danger of closing down and never coming back.

Gooding’s business is down 30 percent. Gooding’s online presence and website has off set foot traffic, but still, she is a snapshot of what’s happening across the small business platforms which is why Saturday and the rest of December will be so darn important.

Clt Boutique and other small businesses in the community are taking precautions to make sure shoppers feel comfortable visiting stores.

“We’re just trying to be super careful and we will be taking all the necessary precautions like social distancing, hand sanitizer, and of course mask requirements, basically doing everything we can to protect our customers,” Gooding added.

CLT Boutique is clustered in with 15 other small businesses in that area of South End that will try to drive sales and keep business afloat by offering deals and specials for several Saturdays during the holiday season. Instead of just one Small Business Saturday event, there will be pop-up markets every Saturday from November 28 through December 19.

“The local shops and restaurants in South End are what make this place interesting. Each one represents an entrepreneur's dreams and livelihood,” said Megan Liddle Gude, vice president, South End, at Charlotte Center City Partners in a statement. “Shopping small for the holidays has never been more important for our city--it's about supporting each other.”