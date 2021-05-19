Catawba Two Kings Casino Resort is looking to fill 200 open positions

People who are hired will work at the "pre-launch" temporary gaming facility that opens this summer.

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The Catawba Two Kings Casino Resort is looking to fill 200 job positions at its “pre-launch” temporary gaming facility opening this summer in Kings Mountain.

The casino resort hosted the first of two job fairs Wednesday at the LeGrand Center, where hundreds of people lined up to apply and interview for employment.

"A resort-like that is almost a mini-city with everything that you can imagine from risk management on up to security, production staff for the entertainment complexes,” said Chuck Kilroy, general manager for Delaware North. “You name it, there's something for everybody there."

Available opportunities include finance, marketing and surveillance positions, cage personnel, drop team members, slot techs and attendants, housekeeping personnel, security staff, bartenders, cocktail servers, culinary and guest service representatives, as well as various supervisory positions.

"We know that there aren't many people that have casino experience, that's ok. We can teach the skills that you need for casino experience,” said Kilroy. “What we're looking for is friendly, outgoing people."

Full-time positions include health, dental and vision medical plans, life insurance coverage, paid vacation and a 401K retirement savings plan.

The total $273 million casino resort project is expected to create 2,600 permanent jobs at full buildout and thousands of construction jobs in the region.

"It will be a great opportunity with many, many more jobs, different jobs coming out,” Kilroy said, “and so this is a good opportunity for somebody that wants to get in on the ground floor and grow with a company."

Steffanie Barger stood in line with her resume in hand on Wednesday as she waited for the opportunity to apply and interview for positions.

"Hopefully, I can find something here that they need me for,” Barger said.

She has a background in customer service and said she likes to help people.

Barger said she was let go during the pandemic and had to work various jobs.

"This was the hardest year so far,” she said, “but it'll pick up."

The job fair for Catawba Two Kings Casino Resort is giving her renewed optimism and hope that she’ll be able to find a full-time position.

"I just love having a purpose,” Barger said. “Like, I've had a purpose for so many years, and last year it just kind of went away."

Throughout the Charlotte area, the restaurant and hospitality industries have been hiring again, but some businesses have faced difficulties finding people to fill open positions.

There was no shortage of people in line to apply for jobs with the casino resort on Wednesday.

“Unemployment is going to be gone, so people need jobs,” Barger said. “I think they have such a range of jobs that anybody could try to apply.”

Catawba Two Kings Casino Resort will host a second job fair from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 20 at the LeGrand Center in Shelby.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and have two valid forms of identification (e.g., driver’s license, state or tribal ID card or passport). Applicants are encouraged to bring a resume if they have one and be prepared to fill out an application and be interviewed.