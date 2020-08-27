Charlotte family rebooks Disney trip after airline being told flight voucher was expired

Desirae Rosario booked a trip last spring to Disney, but when COVID-19 hit, she had to cancel. Frontier Airline told her the flight voucher was no good, expired.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Disney is where the magic happens, so when Desirae Rosario booked her trip last spring, she was excited to take her son but then COVID-19 hit.

Rosario said she had to cancel her flight and tickets to Disney because everything shut down. It was no problem then, because after all, it the time, most businesses were giving vouchers and credits, the trip would just come later, right?

Rosario tried to plan her trip again but hit a major snag. When she called Frontier Airlines to rebook the tickets, she learned that her ticket vouchers/credit had expired. The tickets were worth $58, and she said she was told that she was out of luck. Even after escalating her claim to a manager, she got the same answer: no credit, no refund.

“At this point, I didn’t know what else to do, so I messaged you guys [WCNC Defenders]," Rosario said.

WCNC Defender, Bill McGinty contacted Frontier Airlines because this whole thing sounded “Goofy”.

A few hours later, Frontier Airlines emailed and wrote “we had previously been made aware of this customer’s concerns and reached out earlier today to resolve the matter and offer a limited extension to their credit so they have an additional opportunity to rebook travel.”

Rosario said she is headed to Disney this November and that she is thankful WCNC got involved for one sweet fairy tale ending.

If you are sitting on a voucher or a credit from the economy shut down last spring, be sure you read the fine print to see if it expires. Somewhere in the paperwork will be a date where it’s no longer good.